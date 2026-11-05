Sony's MDR-3R wired headphones are steeped in retro aesthetics

Everything old is new again. Sony just announced a refresh of its iconic MDR-3 wired headphones, which go all the way back to 1979 and accompanied the very first Walkman portable tape player.

The MDR-3R headphones look extremely similar to the source material, though the earpads are available in two unique colorways. This is a retro experience through and through — the headphones are wired, with no option for wireless connectivity.

There are a couple of modern features. First of all, these connect via USB-C and not a 3.5mm headphone jack. They also boast a built-in microphone for phone calls, which certainly didn't exist in 1979, and a volume knob.

Otherwise, these are very light and simple wired headphones. They should get the job done, though will likely pale in comparison to a high-end pair of studio cans. They do look pretty cool though.

There are two versions available here. The standard MDR-3R headphones ship with blue and orange earpads and cost $60. Weirdly, there's also a version based on the Netflix show Stranger Things, which ended its run last year. These are essentially the same, but feature a Stranger Things logo on the headband and black and red earpads. They are also more expensive, at $80. Both models are available right now.

This is just the latest product that hints at a retro resurgence, as many people seem to be tired of some aspects of modern tech. Simple digital typewriters are on the rise, as are boomboxes and other cassette players. Instant cameras are getting pretty big again and so are old-school flip phones. Even RadioShack is making a big bet on retro tech as part of its comeback plan.