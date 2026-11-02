Casio's new keyboard lets anyone play along to songs without ever hitting a wrong note

Casio just unveiled the CT-FS1 keyboard and it looks like a great entrypoint for budding musicians. That's because it comes equipped with the company's brand-new Feel Sync technology. This adapts the keyboard to any song, so the player can never hit a wrong note.

The tech works via a proprietary Feel Sync app. Basically, people upload any song they want into the app and the algorithm analyzes the content and ensures the keyboard will always be in key. This even works on complicated songs with tons of key changes and various bridges and the like.

I've seen this kind of thing in software before, but never in hardware. How does playing a keyboard that can never make a mistake help newbies? While it certainly won't help with learning scales or anything like that, it'll be a boon for nailing rhythm, timing and expression. These are often overlooked facets of learning any instrument.

The Feel Sync portion of the keyboard can also be split into two zones. This allows a newbie to plunk keys on one end and a more seasoned musician to play the actual notes on the other end.

Of course, this is also a standard Casio keyboard that can be played in the regular way. It features 61 touch-responsive keys, a built-in stereo speaker with a surround effect and plenty of sounds to choose from. There's a headphone output and Bluetooth integration.

It's also a fairly portable keyboard. The CT-FS1 runs on AA batteries or an AC adapter and is just under ten pounds.

It's available in two colors, though both are completely monochrome. There's a black one that's entirely black, keys and all. The same goes for the white model. This is a unique aesthetic choice that may not please everyone out there. The CT-FS1 costs $400 and is available right now.