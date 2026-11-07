November is the month of fake Black Friday tech deals - here's how to spot them

If you're buying from Amazon, the best way to check whether a discount is actually worth it is to copy the product URL from Amazon and paste it into an Amazon price tracker like CamelCamelCamel or Keepa. Similarly, Amazon's Alexa for Shopping assistant (previously called Rufus) can display up to 365 days of price history for eligible items without requiring a Prime membership. Google Shopping compares prices from retailers and, for US shoppers, can indicate whether the current price is high, low or typical for the product. Slickdeals discussions can give you additional information regarding past sales, but community member comments are not verified price records.

If you see a sharp price increase just before a November sale, it deserves a closer look. Take the Samsung Jet Bot robot vacuum, which UK retailer John Lewis advertised for £350 on Black Friday 2024, down from £500. Which? found it had sold for £299 on 29 days in May and June, while the £500 price had only been in place since October. Suddenly, that discount doesn't seem so good. Shipping costs and coupon requirements can also raise the final price, making a potential deal much less appealing at checkout.

Do, however, bear in mind that historical lows aren't guaranteed to return. RAM prices, for example, are expected to stay high through 2030, so you likely won't get a massive deal anytime soon.