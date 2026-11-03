Peak Design launches premium charging accessories to complement its bags and tripods

Peak Design's hard-wearing, cleverly designed backpacks and tripods have a devoted following, and now the company is entering the world of phone chargers, stands, batteries and even cables. What can the company bring to the fight against Anker, Belkin and the legion of less-well-known charging brands and gadget manufacturers? In a press release, Peak Design founder and CEO Peter Dering said: "We didn't set out to make another collection of chargers and cables. We set out to show just how much better these everyday products could be." That seems to involve some smart design choices, world firsts, premium build materials and pricing to match.

Peak Design

First up is the wireless Kickstand Travel Battery ($100), which Peak Design says is the first Qi2.3-certified wireless charger. (Unfortunately, while Qi2.2 gave us a higher 25-watt charging speed, Qi 2.3 is more of a behind-the-scenes fine-tuning update.) At only 10.5mm thick, with a 5,000mAh capacity, it delivers 15W wireless charging unplugged and up to 5W when plugged in. The stand lets you mount the phone in portrait and landscape modes if you've got MagSafe (or PixelSnap) compatibility.

There's also a new 2-in-1 wireless charging station ($100), made from die-cast aluminum and zinc. It has a duo of Qi 2.2 charging pads, both topping out at 25W. There's also a 5V USB-C port to charge smaller gadgets, like your smartwatch. It folds flat too, like Anker's fantastic multi-device charger, which I've taken on trips for a few years, but this charging station has a much smaller footprint.

Peak Design is tackling simpler devices too, with its Dual Slim Charger ($65), which uses GaN and outputs up to 65W to its two USB-C ports. Instead of the petite cube charger that's everywhere right now, Peak Design went with a slimmer design that's half an inch thick, with fold-flat prongs.

Of course, you'll need a matching cable, and the company is happy to oblige with its new UltraStrand cables, which Peak Design claims offer exceptional kink resistance and durability. (The company is offering a lifetime guarantee across all of these products.) Each cable also has its own integrated clip to tame cable mess. Cable prices start at $25 for 60W, with a $40 option that supports up to 240W for your laptop, Steam Deck and/or Switch 2 needs, with lengths ranging from 15cm to 2 meters.

All of these new devices are available to order today at peakdesign.com and select retailers, with global availability coming in mid-November.