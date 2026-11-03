Apple will start mandating age requirements for dating apps

Apple will start asking developers more questions about their apps to help the company ensure that their age ratings accurately reflect their content. Specifically, it will add new content descriptor questions to App Store Connect, the company's web-based management platform for developers. One of the new descriptors will require them to declare whether their app shares the real-world location of the user with another person or group. The other one will require them to disclose whether their app has features, which enable dating "between real people and/or a virtual companion that engages a user in sexual or romantic content."

All apps declared to have dating and relationship content will get a minimum age rating of 18+. That means they will not appear in the App Store for kids under 18 if their parents or guardians have set app content restrictions on their device. If underage users who can see them on the store try to purchase or download them, they will be required to provide Apple proof that they're adult. As for apps that share location, they will not be affected by age ratings in most regions. Some countries do have rules for apps like that, however, like Brazil that requires apps that share locations to have an age rating of 16-years-old and up.

The new content descriptors will show up in the management platform on November 16. Developers will have to answer both inquiries in the age rating questionnaire when submitting a new app or making changes to an existing one. By January 12, 2027, they must have already answered both questions for all their applications.