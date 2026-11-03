The next Elder Scrolls game is officially called Sentinel

It's been 15 years since The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim took the world by storm. Bethesda announced The Elder Scrolls VI around eight years ago and it's been mostly radio silence since then, aside from some disappointing status updates. Well, the company finally gave us something. The game is officially called The Elder Scrolls VI: Sentinel.

This was announced in a short video in which the name came rising out of the sand. In Elder Scrolls lore, Sentinel is the name of a major city in Hammerfell. It's believed that this will be the main setting of the game. The video also seems to suggest that the game might tackle the ancient origins of the Elder Scrolls themselves.

Fans had been suggesting that the next Elder Scrolls game would be called Sentinel for months and this video proves them right. Xbox CEO Asha Sharma dropped a clue back in August, referring to the game as "The Elder Scrolls VI: ********." The number of letters matched with Sentinel.

Now onto some bad news. We have a name, but we don't have a release date or even any real in-game footage. Bethesda notes it'll "be some time" before we get any more information.

Live playthrough of The Elder Scrolls VI: ******** this morning. The scale and grandeur are incredible. The story is even greater. — ASHA (@asha_shar) August 11, 2026

Bloomberg's Jason Schreier echoes this sentiment and says the game is more than two years away. We can always play Skyrim again for the 100th time while we wait.