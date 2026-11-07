How iOS can warn you when one of your passwords shows up in a data leak

The free Passwords app provides a safe repository for logins and passkeys, which can be synced via iCloud Keychain with end-to-end encryption. If you're already invested in Apple's ecosystem, it's a great option for creating strong passwords and autofilling them on websites and apps. While Apple doesn't have a native iCloud Passwords app for Android, Windows users can access it via Chrome or Edge after setting up iCloud for Windows and the browser extension.

To know if any passwords have been compromised, your iPhone checks your saved credentials against a local list of commonly leaked passwords. For passwords that aren't on that list, your iPhone uses privacy-preserving cryptographic checks with Apple's servers, sending information derived from the password rather than the password itself. Apple says it doesn't keep that information either.

Importantly, Apple's warning doesn't specify where a password was leaked. If you've used the same password on a forum and your bank, a forum hack could compromise the more important account as well. Apple also flags weak or reused passwords, which aren't necessarily associated with known leaks.

Google Password Manager offers similar checks through Chrome on iPhone, though it of course checks passwords saved with Google. Other password managers like 1Password offer similar functionality.