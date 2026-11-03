Netflix thinks AI might save you from scrolling aimlessly for something to watch

Netflix is adding an AI-powered recommendation tool to its TV app as it tries to get viewers to stop scrolling so much and watch more shows and movies on the platform. The company framed AI Discover as a testbed for new features that it might make part of the core Netflix experience. If it's available on your account, you'll see a Discover tab with a red gem icon on the top navigation bar.

The first thing Netflix is trying out in AI Discover is theme-based recommendations. It will display an array of themes along with a relevant clip from a show or movie. The themes are based on things like who you might be watching with (in which case a family movie night option might work best), what you're in the mood for (e.g. a horror flick or light-hearted comedy) or titles that won't take up your entire evening. The themes can also include new and/or popular shows and movies, as well as recommendations based on what you've been watching recently.

After you pick an option, you can refine the recommendations with more specific themes. You can refresh the selection of themes that AI Discover serves up as well.

One aspect that sounds particularly useful is being able to tell Netflix not to recommend a title again. That should help refine the recommendations and block out anything you don't care to watch. You can also add titles to your list from AI Discover.

"AI helps create the themes you see, and we'll explain your results along the way," Netflix said. "AI Discover is powered by a new intelligence layer we've been building that responds to what members tell us in real time and keeps learning."

Netflix is initially making AI Discover available on supported TVs in English in the US. The company said it'll gradually make the tool available to more people in the coming weeks. AI Discover won't appear on kids profiles, according to Variety.

This is the latest in a long string of recommendation features Netflix has introduced over the years in an attempt to help users find something they want to watch more quickly. It tried out a shuffle play option a few years back and it tested an OpenAI-powered chatbot when it rolled out a redesign last year. Long-time users might remember the annoyingly chatty Max tool from over a decade ago.