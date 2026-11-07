5 Google Messages settings you might want to disable

Ten years ago, one of the best ways to upgrade your Android phone was to install a third-party texting app. The apps that came with your phone were rarely any good, and most were downright awful. Third-party apps let you schedule messages, customize each chat's appearance and notifications, and organize your messages, among others.

Then Google did two genuinely awesome things: It pushed hard for RCS chats as a universal messaging standard and made its own texting app, Google Messages, way better than it had any right to be. Throughout the 2010s, Google's haphazard mess of messaging apps became a punchline among tech enthusiasts, but these developments marked a sea change. Eventually, even Samsung threw in the towel, and the king of shipping duplicate apps deprecated its Samsung Messages app in favor of Google's solution. Today, I would never recommend a third-party texting app to most people.

What I would recommend, though, is changing some of Google Messages' default behaviors. However great it may be, there are a handful of settings that make it a lot worse. From annoying notifications to useless AI features, here are five settings you might want to disable to improve your Google Messages experience.