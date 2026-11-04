Pangram expands its AI detection tools to video and images

Pangram, maker of a widely used tool for detecting AI-generated text, released new tools for flagging AI-generated image and video slop.

With the update, Pangram subscribers can upload videos and get an assessment of whether AI was used to create or edit the clip. The company says the tool is able to distinguish between clips that are "partially AI" and those that are entirely AI-generated. The tool also comes with a "heatmap" that can flag which aspects of the video are likely to be AI.

The company says that the underlying model behind its video detection capabilities "particularly excels at frontier AI video detection" and that in testing it was significantly better at picking out AI videos than other detection tools. The video model was able to flag AI content with more than 98 percent accuracy, according to one internal test detailed by the company.

Pangram has also upgraded its AI image detection abilities. The company previously released a research preview of its image model, Pangram Image 1.0. That model is now available via the company's Chrome extension, which can automatically scan images as you browse and flag ones that are likely to be AI.

According to the company, its image model was able to flag more than 99 percent of AI images with a false positive rate of .27 percent in its testing. Of course, as with other AI image detection tools, there are some caveats. The company says that at resolutions below 512 x 512, "results will come with a reduced confidence disclaimer." That could account for why an image shared by Pangram CEO Max Spero of the Chrome extension in action on Pinterest's website indicated an "unsure" result on two images that are obviously not genuine photos.

Spero noted that there were other challenges to developing its image detection model. "Most phone cameras, including iPhones, do some level of AI postprocessing to add detail to real photos," he explained in a post on X. "We had to build a model that's robust to this postprocessing while understanding the difference between AI edits and fully AI-generated visuals." And he told Pirate Wires that the company delayed the release of its image model so it could test it on several iPhone 18 Pros because its model initially flagged images from the phones' cameras as AI.

Pangram's new AI image and video detection abilities are available now to those with a Pangram subscription. The company allows users with a free account to check a handful of images without signing up for a paid plan.