Instagram's Edits is now on desktop as a Mac app

Instagram's video editing app Edits now has its own Mac version. According to Meta, the desktop experience will allow creators to tackle more "ambitious projects" that aren't necessarily suited for the mobile version.

Edits on desktop has a similar setup to the phone version. Creators can stitch together multiple clips and audio tracks, along with visual effects and music from its audio library. It takes advantage of the increased screen real estate to offer the kind of fine-tuned control that's difficult to achieve with a mobile interface.

"Our new desktop editor brings a full multi-track timeline, keyframes for dynamic transitions, and precise audio waveforms for beat-accurate cuts," Meta explains in a blog post. "Splitting, cutting, and trimming are all easier, and color wheels, log conversions, and curves give your videos a finished grade." The app also supports dedicated keyboard shortcuts and custom fonts.

And, like the mobile version of the app, Edits users can export their finished product without a watermark and publish videos directly to Instagram without leaving the app.

Meta released Edits early last year to compete with ByteDance's CapCut, which is still the go-to editing app for many TikTok creators. But Meta's video editor has gained momentum. During Meta's most recent earnings call, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that Edits has more than 50 million active users.

The company says that it's already working on additional features for the desktop software, including the ability to move between the desktop and mobile app while editing the same project.