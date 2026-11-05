Amazon teams with Uber Eats for new Prime perks

Amazon has a pretty long list of perks for members of its Prime subscription program, and today brings a new addition. The company now supports placing Uber Eats orders directly on its Amazon.com website and in the Amazon Shopping app in the US. The partnership with Uber will also grant $0 delivery fees to Prime Members on their Uber Eats orders of $25 or more placed via Amazon, as well as a promise of "Prime-exclusive offers available only on Amazon." No separate Uber account is needed to place the delivery orders and nearly 10,000 cities and towns in the US will support the integration.

According to the release from Amazon, the Uber Eats integration could save Prime users as much as $175 a year, although the exact amount will obviously vary depending on how much you rely on delivery for meals.

Amazon offered a year of free GrubHub+ access along with Prime starting in 2022. This subscription program, which includes $0 delivery fees and other perks tied to GrubHub orders, became a permanent benefit of Prime in 2024.