How to reset your Vizio TV back to factory settings

While Vizio TVs are budget products by design, they do have a big advantage compared to other US brands: retail access. Walmart bought out Vizio in 2024, so if you need a cheap TV alongside your groceries, a Vizio product is always close at hand. That's only in the US, however — Canadian Walmarts are out of the loop for whatever reason.

They're unique in other ways, too. The main one is that Vizio TVs run proprietary software, Vizio OS, bucking the trend of most budget smart TV brands opting for Roku OS, Fire TV or Google TV. Presumably this is because it gives Walmart more control over data collection, ad revenue and recommended content.

One issue with using non-standard (or uncommon) software, though, is that it can take users a little while to adjust, and you may encounter unique problems. As with any TV, though, you can perform a factory reset and start afresh if everything goes haywire. Here's what you need to know, including why a reset should always be a last resort.