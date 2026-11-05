Switch 2 sales fell by almost 40 percent after Nintendo increased prices

Nintendo's Switch 2 sales fell by almost 40 percent in the first two quarters of its fiscal year, ending September 30, compared with the same period last year. In the earnings report the gaming company released, it said it sold 6.49 million units over six months — 3.82 million in the first quarter and 2.67 million in the second quarter. That figure represents a 37.4 percent decrease, as it sold 10.36 million Switch 2 consoles over the same period during its previous fiscal year.

However, the Switch 2 launched on June 5, 2025, and Nintendo expected strong demand in the months after its release. In its latest earnings report, the company said that "many consumers continued to adopt the system, spurred on by factors like the release of new titles," despite the sales decline.

The earnings report covers a six-month period starting in April this year, just a month before Nintendo raised console prices. In early May, the company announced that it was raising the price of the Switch 2 by $50 to $500 in the US due to higher memory costs and US tariffs. Despite lower console sales, Nintendo's net profit rose 11 percent from a year earlier, thanks to strong software sales and the success of the latest Super Mario movie.

Nintendo is maintaining its current forecast of 16.5 million Switch 2 units for the current fiscal year, suggesting it anticipated lower sales and factored in the console's release hype. That figure is almost 17 percent lower than the 19.86 million units it sold last year. The remake of Ocarina of Time went on sale this week and is set to be one of the biggest launches on the Switch 2 this year. We liked it.