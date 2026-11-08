The game reverse engineering community is the latest casualty of AI
Members cared less about understanding, more about speed.
One of the largest video game decompilation communities, decomp.dev, has begun sunsetting its website, citing artificial intelligence as the root cause. The announcement was made by administrator "@encounter," who stated the community aspect of reverse-engineering games has been "broken" by the reliance on AI models and their speed. The website was initially created as a fun way to gamify what could otherwise feel like a tedious process, letting users see their progress on a game's code steadily tick up over time. Now, he says it's become nothing but a "hollow numbers game."
Decompilation is the process of taking the executable code of a game and changing it back into its original form. The compiled code is what's read by an operating system to run the game, but the initial code is normally in a common programming language like C++. Reverse engineering back to the original source takes a lot of trial and error as well as a solid understanding of coding. The rise of AI-driven vibe coding has created a new wave of decompilers that can complete projects in a fraction of the time than it would take manually — but at what cost?
The importance of decompilation
Decompilation is much more complex than simply emulating a game, as it involves building the code from the ground up. An emulator recreates the original environment a game ran on to execute a ROM, while the decompiled code allows the game to run while taking full advantage of modern hardware. It also means that much more can be done with the game than simply porting it to different platforms, since having access to its codebase means fundamental changes can be made to improve the game, like including higher frame rate support, control changes and other modifications.
At its core, decompilation is about knowledge. In their statement, @encounter brought up this point, writing: "For years, decompilation communities attempted to establish that decompilation is primarily for research: we love these games and want to understand how they work, and to uncover the mysteries that the original developers left behind. That's not to say that ports aren't fun too; they're just not the sole reason a decompilation exists." Having the complete code to a game allows one to look at the mechanics on a much deeper level, which is great not just for those with a curious mind, but for speedrunners as well, giving them a glimpse behind the curtain at things like hit boxes and RNG (random number generation).
Considering the increasing shift to digital over physical media — sometimes to the extreme, like Sony's complete phasing out of physical discs — decompilation also serves as a way to help preserve video game history in an authentic way. Retaining source code after a game's release was not always commonplace (the remastered Final Fantasy Tactics famously took much longer than it would've otherwise because of this), making a one-to-one recreation the next best thing.
Being able to make adjustments within the code can also help keep games playable for future generations. For example, a decompilation of Animal Crossing on the GameCube allows the in-game calendar to move past 2030, thanks to modifications.
How AI has harmed the game decompilation community
In their sunsetting explanation, @encounter was clear to point out that, when used correctly, AI can be immensely helpful in the decompilation process. However, its usage requires "the right guidance, human input, and code reviews." The problem is not the AI itself, but rather a subsection of its users the administrator dubbed "bad actors" that have abused the open source nature of the projects on the site in "increasingly troublesome ways."
Much of this comes down to users forking — essentially creating a separate copy of an in-progress code — decompilation projects and quickly finishing them with AI. Many of these are "drive-by contributions from folks who have put no effort into making sure the contributions are good," said the developer.
Similarly, there's been an influx of users rushing out AI-crafted ports of games from decompiled code, oftentimes not having contributed to the decompilation effort at all. These are often "half-baked" and "barely-functional" ports that are built using code the porter didn't even help discover.
On that subject, @encounter blames much of the rise of AI use on how the site gamified decompilation with leaderboards and progress bars. What once served as a motivator for hard-working coders had now been overtaken by "folks who just want to burn tokens to make number go up or 'port game to PC', all else be damned."
Current ongoing projects won't be lost — the site will continue to track them and serve individual project pages and historical data. However, the site's main index and the ability to add new projects have been officially disabled. There are still certainly decompilation communities to be found elsewhere, but it's likely they too will face potential community splintering from overzealous AI use.