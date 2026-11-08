The game reverse engineering community is the latest casualty of AI

Decompilation is much more complex than simply emulating a game, as it involves building the code from the ground up. An emulator recreates the original environment a game ran on to execute a ROM, while the decompiled code allows the game to run while taking full advantage of modern hardware. It also means that much more can be done with the game than simply porting it to different platforms, since having access to its codebase means fundamental changes can be made to improve the game, like including higher frame rate support, control changes and other modifications.

At its core, decompilation is about knowledge. In their statement, @encounter brought up this point, writing: "For years, decompilation communities attempted to establish that decompilation is primarily for research: we love these games and want to understand how they work, and to uncover the mysteries that the original developers left behind. That's not to say that ports aren't fun too; they're just not the sole reason a decompilation exists." Having the complete code to a game allows one to look at the mechanics on a much deeper level, which is great not just for those with a curious mind, but for speedrunners as well, giving them a glimpse behind the curtain at things like hit boxes and RNG (random number generation).

Considering the increasing shift to digital over physical media — sometimes to the extreme, like Sony's complete phasing out of physical discs — decompilation also serves as a way to help preserve video game history in an authentic way. Retaining source code after a game's release was not always commonplace (the remastered Final Fantasy Tactics famously took much longer than it would've otherwise because of this), making a one-to-one recreation the next best thing.

Being able to make adjustments within the code can also help keep games playable for future generations. For example, a decompilation of Animal Crossing on the GameCube allows the in-game calendar to move past 2030, thanks to modifications.