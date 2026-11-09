How does Google Wallet's notification feed work and can you disable it?
Here's how to check if you've received one of Google Wallet's latest feature rollouts.
If you've looked over the pros and cons of digital wallets and settled on Google's Wallet app, you'll be happy to know an update has dropped for the platform. This update, which began to roll out in October 2026, launched both increased passport recognition and an in-application notification inbox. This update has been added in an effort to have Google Wallet outdo Apple Wallet.
If you've received this new update, the notification feed is easy to find. However, if the thought of more notifications on your phone has you shivering, there are ways to keep this inbox quiet.
Where to find Google Wallet's new notification feed
If you have Google Wallet's new notification feed feature, there should be a bell icon next to your profile icon in the top-right of the app. If you click on this bell icon, you'll be brought to the notification feed. This page will be totally blank with a bell in the middle if you have no notifications. Otherwise, you'll find your notifications listed here. Remember, the feed is still being rolled out, so you might not be able to find this page at all.
Any notifications you receive about updates to your saved cards and passes will be stored here. This includes changes to traveling information (such as a gate change on a boarding pass), loyalty and gift cards (like point balance updates), incoming offers and more. This notification feed page will simply aggregate these notifications in one place, allowing you to keep track of them from within the app.
How to manage Google Wallet notifications
One of the reasons you might be happy to see this new notification feed could be rooted in a common problem with Google Wallet, that being the sheer quantity of notifications the app sends. The feed will allow you to find them all in one organized place.
However, depending on your settings, Google Wallet might be taking advantage of Nearby Notifications. Some cards saved to Google Wallet might be sending you offer updates depending on your closeness to a certain location. If you want to avoid notifications from your wallet, this notification feed isn't the thing you want to target. Rather, you want to disable notifications entirely or remove Google's ability to use location data to ping you. You only need to tap on your profile picture, head to Wallet settings > Manage Wallet Notifications and choose the settings you want to tweak. You can also head to Settings > Apps > Google Wallet and either choose Notifications to turn all notifications off or Permissions to deny Google Wallet from using your location.