How does Google Wallet's notification feed work and can you disable it?

If you have Google Wallet's new notification feed feature, there should be a bell icon next to your profile icon in the top-right of the app. If you click on this bell icon, you'll be brought to the notification feed. This page will be totally blank with a bell in the middle if you have no notifications. Otherwise, you'll find your notifications listed here. Remember, the feed is still being rolled out, so you might not be able to find this page at all.

Any notifications you receive about updates to your saved cards and passes will be stored here. This includes changes to traveling information (such as a gate change on a boarding pass), loyalty and gift cards (like point balance updates), incoming offers and more. This notification feed page will simply aggregate these notifications in one place, allowing you to keep track of them from within the app.