Here's what the red dot on your Apple Watch means and how to clear it

In case you'd rather not see the indicator altogether — maybe seeing it gives you anxiety or maybe you don't want to be disturbed — just open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone, tap Notifications and switch off Notifications Indicator.

You can also mute or switch off a certain app's notification's on your Watch instead. Swipe left on a specific notification and instead of dismissing it, tap on the ellipsis icon and then choose from among the options. You can mute notifications from that app for an hour or turn them off completely. You can also choose Turn off Time Sensitive if you want that app to deliver notifications immediately, even if you had switched on Focus mode, which is supposed to delay most notifications when it is on.

Most apps can only mirror your iPhone, so their notification settings are identical for both your handheld and your watch. In the Watch app under Notifications, you can go to Mirror iPhone Alerts and toggle the setting off for any of the apps listed in the section to stop getting alerts from them on your Watch. However, some apps allow you to set custom alerts. Those apps show the option "Custom" when you tap on them in the Watch app. On each individual app's settings page, you can choose Notifications Off or Send to Notification Center. The latter option will send alerts to your Watch's Notification Center without your Watch alerting you.