Honor Magic8 Pro vs. Magic9 Pro Max: What's been upgraded?

While the camera bump may be shouting "more megapixels," the interesting part is where Honor put them.

The Magic8 Pro featured a 50MP 1/1.3-inch primary camera, a 200MP 1/1.4-inch telephoto camera with 3.7x optical zoom and a 50MP ultrawide camera. The Magic9 Pro Max swaps that main camera for a 200MP 1/1.28-inch sensor and retains a 200MP 1/1.4-inch telephoto camera, although Honor lists 3.5x optical zoom instead of 3.7x. Stabilization on the main and telephoto cameras also improves from Honor's CIPA 6.5 rating to CIPA 8.0.

So the dual-200MP setup is more dramatic than the generational change. The Magic8 Pro already has a 200MP telephoto. The larger upgrade is the new main sensor, which is complemented by improved stabilization and Honor's own imaging chip, the H1. And no, 200MP does not necessarily translate to higher quality photos.

Honor's real ambition lies in video. Through its ARRI partnership, the Magic9 Pro Max features LogC3 recording, ARRI Wide Gamut 3 and 10-bit capture, plus 14 preset ARRI Looks and 87 predefined color gradings. ARRI Cinema Mode tops out at 4K 60fps, giving people who color-grade footage more to work with than a cinematic filter and a dramatic name.

The phone could "introduce up-and-coming cinematographers to the ARRI brand ... [b]y giving them access to ARRI Image Science," said David Bermbach, chief product officer at ARRI. Honor leans into that creator angle with an optional Photography Master Kit containing 200mm- and 500mm-equivalent teleconverters, an imaging grip and other accessories.

That's more than putting another camera company's logo on the back. Oppo and Vivo are already pushing 200MP sensors, teleconverters and increasingly elaborate imaging systems on their own flagships, so Honor needs something besides a megapixel arms race to stand out.