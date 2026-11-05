iPhone Duo just got a new accessibility feature in iOS 27.3 beta

Apple this week deployed the latest beta builds of its operating systems, including one for iOS 27.3. Along with a redesigned Health app and a slew of new Siri AI actions for various apps, the beta includes a useful accessibility feature for the iPhone Duo.

If you have Apple's first foldable, the reachability function should make it easier to use the device with one hand. If you swipe outwards from either edge on the exterior display, iOS will slide everything on the screen closer to your thumb, as MacRumors noted. For instance, if you're using your iPhone Duo with your right hand, you might pull your browser over to the side so you can more easily tap the back button, which is typically on the left of the screen.

You can enable reachability in the Settings app. Go to Accessibility > Touch and then you can toggle on the feature from there.

Reachability isn't exactly a new option on Apple devices. The company first deployed it on the iPhone 6 all the way back in 2014 to make it easier to use phones with larger displays (for what it's worth, the iPhone 5 is still my favorite model, largely because of the screen size). On most iPhones, reachability pulls what's on the screen downwards rather than to the side. Still, it's a welcome addition to the iPhone Duo, which has a 5.4-inch OLED display on the outside.