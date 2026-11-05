Google is ditching Firebase Studio soon, and it wants you to use its newer AI tools instead

If you'd prefer to stay in Google's ecosystem, you can either switch to Google AI Studio or Antigravity. Google AI Studio is "the fastest path from prompt to full-stack production app," according to Google, which means its interface prioritizes prompts and chatting with AI. Like Firebase Studio, it's also web-based, so you can access it from any browser. In comparison, Antigravity is a desktop app that's meant to run locally on your computer. Its interface is designed for users to directly interact with their code, while also directing multiple AI agents that can work on their own. Notably, it also supports AI models other than Google's own.

Most other coding tools tend to follow a similar logic, where the coder is a team leader for agents that handle the first pass. Cursor, now owned by SpaceX, is a popular option. Both Anthropic and OpenAI also have their own AI-focused coding tools in Claude Code and Codex, respectively. Using AI in projects can come with associated costs, either in the form of subscriptions, paying for tokens, or both. Which tools developers migrate to after Firebase Studio shuts down will likely be determined as much by price as by the interface and each tool's future.