Blue Origin's New Glenn launch delay will continue into 2027

Blue Origin made waves earlier this year after a New Glenn rocket exploded on its launchpad in May 2026. This issue during a hot-test caused notable damage to the company's infrastructure in Florida that has delayed it from further activity. Shortly after the incident, Blue Origin's CEO claimed that the repairs would be finished quickly and that the next launch would occur before the end of the year. According to an internal memo from CEO Dave Limp, however, that timeline has been pushed back. The next rocket launch is now not expected until January 2027. Financial Times first reported on this development.

The memo suggests that the launchpad's Vehicle Access Tower has been repaired and restacked, and the launch bridge has been restored. Limp credited weather issues for the fixes happening slower than hoped. "Your collective work on our return to flight has been nothing short of remarkable," he wrote. "In just six months, Team Blue has accomplished what many thought would take years."

The company, owned by Jeff Bezos, is on the verge of notably expanding its footprint in space once it is cleared for takeoff again. Blue Origin won a contract from NASA in September to set up a telecommunications network for Mars. Its New Glenn rockets are also slated to bring more gear into space to support Amazon's Leo satellite broadband service.