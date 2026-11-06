Perplexity's 'teammates' are the company's AI agents for daily work tasks

Perplexity has launched its personal AI agents called "teammates," which are designed to be able to tackle ongoing work autonomously with minimal supervision. The agents work inside Perplexity Computer, the company's cloud-based agentic assistant that can perform multi-step tasks for you. Perplexity explains that the new agents build on top of Computer and come with "additional capabilities for ongoing, large-scale work."

You'll be able to assign each teammate its own role or task that they can all then perform simultaneously. Teammates work together, and they can even manage other teammates to make sure your tasks are getting done. They can also bring in more teammates and plan the newcomers' tasks accordingly, the more work you give them.

Teammates work 24/7 in the background and will notify you when you have to make decisions. Every teammate will have its own entry on the sidebar of Computer, where you'll be able to see what they're doing and what they had already finished. You can also hand off more work to the agents, tell them to switch gears or ask them for status updates in those threads. At the moment, the feature is exclusively available to Perplexity Max subscribers on the web and on iOS. That makes it a pretty expensive proposition, as the subscription plan costs $200 a month or $2,000 a year.