A Stranger Things prequel series is coming to Netflix in 2028

It's Stranger Things day, and Netflix is marking the occasion by giving the go-ahead to a live-action prequel series. The company hasn't announced too many details about Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure, though did confirm it takes place in the 1950s, before the events of the original show and the stage play Stranger Things: The First Shadow. The new series is coming to Netflix in 2028.

An announcement teaser reveals that Other Worlds is set in Marion, Nevada in 1955. It shows an abandoned bicycle with a radio attached before the camera pans up toward a "restricted area" sign then an ominous-looking sky that erupts with a mighty boom.

"We've been dreaming of Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure for many years now, and to see it become a reality is surreal and exhilarating," Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer said. "It's Stranger Things, but also thrillingly fresh, with a new setting, new heroes and villains, and new ... actually, we're not allowed to say any more. Now, on to casting. In the meantime — watch the skies, nerds!"

Although they've left Netflix for Paramount, The Duffer Brothers are executive producers on Other Worlds. Kate Trefry — a longtime writer on Stranger Things who was behind the script of The First Shadow — is the co-creator, showrunner and writer of the new series. Joe Wright, known for his work on films such as Pride & Prejudice and Atonement, will direct the first trio of episodes.

Elsewhere in the world of Stranger Things, The First Shadow will wrap up its runs on London's West End on December 27 and Broadway on January 3 (a recording of the play is reportedly coming to Netflix). The second season of animated spinoff Stranger Things: Tales from '85 hit Netflix in September. The company also released a blooper reel from the final season of the main show.