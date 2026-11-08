Why Apple’s M6 Chip Can’t Hold Its Own Against Any NVIDIA GPU

It's a bit difficult to offer an apples-to-apples comparison, if you'll forgive the joke. Whereas the M6 is an all-in-one processor with 12 CPU and 12 GPU cores, the performance of NVIDIA GPUs is dependent not just on the card you pick but the AMD or Intel CPU you pair it with. Moreover, the best way of benchmarking Mac graphics is often through Metal scores, and Windows PCs can't run software using the Apple-optimized Metal API. They veer toward DirectX 12 or Vulkan instead.

Thankfully, there is a roundabout way of tackling the question. MacRumors notes that the Geekbench OpenCL score for the new Mini's other processor option, the M5 Ultra, is roughly in line with NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4080. The M5 Ultra also has a 366,744 Metal score. By contrast, the M6 has a Metal score of 93,217, nearly four times less.

That's bad because the RTX 4080 represents last-generation NVIDIA architecture from 2022. You can already push the limits of RTX 50-series GPUs in some games (speaking from personal experience), and since real-time 3D graphics are continually evolving, it's doubtful the M6 will be able to keep pace at all by 2028 when the RTX 60-series cards are rumored to come out.

A quick reality check, however — if you're not obsessed with maximum detail or futureproofing, the M6 does fine. We found the M6 Mini averages 55 frames per second in Cyberpunk 2077 with default Mac quality settings, which is plenty smooth, and many games aren't as demanding. For tasks that don't involve real-time rendering, like video transcoding, any gap with a comparable NVIDIA-based PC should be minor to non-existent. Most people probably don't care if a video exports a few seconds faster.