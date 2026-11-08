Don't throw away your old flip phone – do this instead
There's plenty you can do with an old flip phone instead of retiring it.
So, you are doing a bit of seasonal cleaning, and you came across the dreaded electronics drawer. One minute you are blissfully tidying up your office, the next you are confronted with a mountainous trove of old gadgets. But don't worry, holding onto an old flip phone is not a surefire sign that you belong on the next episode of "Hoarders."
Despite their lack of advanced features, old cellphones can still serve utilitarian purposes in their old age. From serving as an emergency backup to saving you from crafty pickpockets on vacation, you probably have good reasons to keep your old phones around.
But saving your phone is more than a useful lifehack: It's an ecological imperative. The mass of e-waste mounting in global landfills is an underdiscussed crisis. According to the United Nations' e-Waste Monitor, an estimated 62 million tons of electronics were thrown into the trash heap in 2022, representing an 82% increase from the decade prior. The UN projects yearly e-waste to increase by another 32% by 2030. Containing non-biodegradable materials and toxic chemicals, this mass of e-waste poses an acute danger to our air, water, and soil. Waste from the US alone was found to be causing a "hidden tsunami" of junk in Southeast Asia.
The vast majority of this waste goes unrecycled. According to the UN, less than a quarter of global electronic waste is correctly processed. Luckily, it is easy to recycle your old phone or donate it to charitable organizations in desperate need of cell phones. So if you need to declutter your office, there are an abundance of options that don't involve consigning your device to the global scrap heap.
Repurposing your flip phone
Rather than firing your old flip phone, simply reassign it to a new role. One option is to make your old phone an emergency backup. Notably, this doesn't require you to pay for an active SIM card, either, as all cellular phones in the US can call 911, no matter their carrier status. Keeping an extra phone in your household's emergency response kit will help ensure that you are always able to contact emergency services. Just make sure that it is charged, turned off, and easily accessible in the case of an emergency.
It is important to acknowledge that there are some caveats when using a SIM-less phone in an emergency. When a 911 call is made from an uninitialized phone, dispatchers at the call center are unable to receive critical location information, such as the address from which you called. Moreover, the 911 center won't be able to return your call if you are disconnected. Being aware of these limitations will help you communicate more effectively with first responders.
You can also use a flip phone as a backup dumbphone, which is incredibly useful for instances in which you might damage or lose your smartphone. For instance, dumbphones can be a lifesaver during outdoor activities where your electronics might get wet, such as water sports, fishing trips, or beach days. Longer battery life also makes them a lifesaver during overnight camping trips. Second phones are also helpful when traveling to places where you may have your phone stolen or simply lose it. As a global traveler, having a phone you don't mind losing can be a major luxury when vacationing in crowded cities or events. Unlike your emergency phone, however, you will need a SIM card to swap into your dumb phone as needed.
Donating your phone
If you want to reduce your excess gadgets, there are countless organizations that repurpose used cellphones for a worthy cause. Secure The Call is exemplary of how repurposed gadgets can be used to save lives, providing free 911 emergency phones and tablets to victims of domestic violence, senior citizens, and other high-risk communities. To date, the nonprofit has delivered over 50,000 cellphones to people in need. Other national organizations include More Than A Phone, the 911CellPhoneBank, and Verizon's HopeLine, which operates out of your local Verizon store.
Another notable donation program is Cell Phones For Soldiers, which provides cost-free communication tools and emergency assistance to veterans and active-duty military personnel. Through its Minutes That Matter program, Cell Phones For Soldiers has delivered 8 million prepaid calling cards to active-duty service members overseas, helping them connect with family and friends during difficult deployments. In 2024, the nonprofit began delivering phones to homeless and low-income veterans. In just two years, the nonprofit has delivered 14,500 phones to veterans in need, helping them connect to essential services, loved ones, and potential job opportunities.
Several national organizations help you recycle your used phone and unwanted gadgets, such as The Salvation Army and Goodwill. Large tech chains, like Best Buy and Staples, also offer recycling programs. One helpful resource is the Consumer Technology Association's GreenerGadgets. An online resource aimed at educating consumers about environmental issues, GreenerGadgets has an online search tool to help you find the nearest electronics recycling location. The tool also connects you with mail-back and repair programs. Simply add your zip code and electronic device type to search for a donation center near you. Earth911 is a similar organization that connects you to donation centers with a simple search function.