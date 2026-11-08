The safest way to store your laptop for a long period of time
A little planning can go a long way.
Maybe you're jetting off on a much-needed vacation. Maybe you've upgraded to a new machine but want to keep the old one on hand. There are plenty of reasons you might need to stop using a laptop for a couple of weeks or months. When you do find yourself in that situation, take a few precautions to keep the computer at its best whenever you're ready to use it again.
First things first: back up all your data before you put your laptop in storage. There's no need to risk losing valuable on the off chance something does go awry while it's in hibernation. So before you say goodbye to your laptop for a significant stretch of time, make at least one backup.
Storage steps to protect the battery
The main reason a laptop needs some TLC ahead of storage is the lithium-ion battery it contains. These power sources need to be properly maintained in order to keep functioning. If you can safely remove the laptop's battery and store it separately, do it. If you can't remove the battery, there are still straightforward steps to keep it in the best condition.
Temperature is one of the main factors that can mess with a battery, and problems can arise if the fluids inside get too hot or too cold. That means you'll want to store your laptop in a temperature-controlled place. That includes keeping it away from a furnace, radiator, or other appliances that might emit a lot of heat. Moisture is also bad for your computer, so pick a place that isn't damp or humid.
Another important aspect of long-term battery maintenance centers on how much it discharges and how quickly. Even if the hardware is completely powered off, a lithium-ion battery will still lose power over time, and it can over-discharge if it sits unused for too long. The best way to handle long-term storage is to have the battery charged to about 50 percent before you put it away. Essentially, you're putting it back in the same state it was when the laptop first shipped to you from a warehouse.
Ideally, even if you aren't planning to use the device for a long time, it's best to occasionally check on the laptop and give it a little juice. Every six months, plug the computer back in and charge the battery back to about 50 percent. It's a small bit of maintenance that can help prevent long-term damage to the battery.
Other important tips for laptop storage
Beyond battery care, a few common-sense protections matter when storing a laptop. It can be tough to find enough space, but you'll want to put the laptop in a location where nothing else gets placed on top of it, especially not anything that might be considered heavy. Even for a short time, an object pressing down on a laptop can damage the lid or the screen below it.
In a similar vein, it's a good idea to clean the screen and keyboard before storage. Wiping down the laptop's inner surfaces will ensure that nothing gets trapped while it's shut for a long time, which can also potentially cause screen damage.
Finally, completely power down the computer and disconnect it from its AC power source. Storing it in a case or in the packaging you bought it in can offer a little added protection while it's out of sight. With a little bit of preparation and maintenance, your laptop will be ready to roll whenever you bring it out of storage.