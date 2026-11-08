The safest way to store your laptop for a long period of time

The main reason a laptop needs some TLC ahead of storage is the lithium-ion battery it contains. These power sources need to be properly maintained in order to keep functioning. If you can safely remove the laptop's battery and store it separately, do it. If you can't remove the battery, there are still straightforward steps to keep it in the best condition.

Temperature is one of the main factors that can mess with a battery, and problems can arise if the fluids inside get too hot or too cold. That means you'll want to store your laptop in a temperature-controlled place. That includes keeping it away from a furnace, radiator, or other appliances that might emit a lot of heat. Moisture is also bad for your computer, so pick a place that isn't damp or humid.

Another important aspect of long-term battery maintenance centers on how much it discharges and how quickly. Even if the hardware is completely powered off, a lithium-ion battery will still lose power over time, and it can over-discharge if it sits unused for too long. The best way to handle long-term storage is to have the battery charged to about 50 percent before you put it away. Essentially, you're putting it back in the same state it was when the laptop first shipped to you from a warehouse.

Ideally, even if you aren't planning to use the device for a long time, it's best to occasionally check on the laptop and give it a little juice. Every six months, plug the computer back in and charge the battery back to about 50 percent. It's a small bit of maintenance that can help prevent long-term damage to the battery.