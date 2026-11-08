10 useful iPad apps that could make your daily life easier

Your iPad should make every day easier. Whether you want to build new habits or improve your routines, we've rounded up apps that put the best iPads to work in your daily life.

We found these by digging a bit deeper. These aren't first-party Apple apps or subscription-only Adobe staples. It's free to get started with each, though most charge for extra features, which we've noted where applicable.

Our favorite apps are elegant and well-designed, taking advantage of the entire iPad display. They also keep AI to a bare minimum. There may be machine learning to help with search and transcriptions, but you won't find fake images or bogus text generators here.