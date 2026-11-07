Apple also made its classical music app's logo black and white

Apple, if you weren't aware, has a standalone app for classical music separate from its main Music application. Now, it has also updated its logo to match the main Music app's new black-and-white design. The company has similarly retired the Apple Music Classical app's old red-and-white logo for a black-and-white one, as 9to5Mac has noticed. It doesn't look one-dimensional like the main Music app, however, and retains some measure of translucency like the G-clef in the red-and-white logo had.

The company changed Music's iconic red logo last month and then followed it up with a rebranding that it said defines the service's "new identity." Unlike last time, when people hated on the Music app's black-and-white design, there doesn't seem to be such passionate pronouncements of displeasure for the Classical app logo's makeover. But maybe that's because it has a much smaller userbase.

Access to Apple Music Classical is included at no extra cost with the company's Music subscription. To be clear, all the tracks in it are also available on the main app, but the Classical application makes it easy to discover music in the genre and search for specific renditions of pieces that have been played and sang by numerous artists throughout the years. In the US, an Apple Music subscription will set you back $12 a month, though you can get a $20-a-month Family plan for up to six people.