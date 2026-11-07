People are modding the Tamagotchi Paradise to run Game Boy games

The Tamagotchi fandom has long had a thriving modding community. Lurk the subreddit and you'll see Tamagotchis decked out with incredible custom shells, contemporary devices emulating older models, and Tamagotchis loaded up with whatever characters, backgrounds, items and accessories a person could think of. But the Tamagotchi Paradise, released in 2025, is giving rise to something especially fun.

This week, Reddit user markivino posted a series of photos and videos showing two heavily customized Paradise devices running Pokémon Gold and Silver. They're actually playable, and capable of trading Pokémon by connecting the two devices, u/markivino noted in a comment. Is this the ideal way to play a Game Boy Color game? Absolutely not. Is it really cool and worth it for that alone? Definitely.

Another modder, u/DuckBrush, shared a picture of a White Glacier Tamagotchi Paradise running a game that probably lends itself at least a little better to the format: Tamagotchi for Game Boy. People have had pretty mixed feelings about the Tamagtochi Paradise since launch, but its surprising moddability might give buyers who were underwhelmed by this model a whole new reason to appreciate it.