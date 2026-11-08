Suno AI music generator sued again for copyright infringement

New lawsuits are claiming that Suno has once again committed copyright infringement by using Elvis Presley and Eminem's likeness to create AI-generated songs. As first reported by Variety, a group that owns the rights to Presley's music and Eight Mile Style, a music publishing company that owns hundreds of Eminem recordings, filed separate lawsuits against Suno. Both lawsuits offered examples of songs created through the AI music generator that allegedly sound like Presley or mimic Eminem's lyrics.

A group of attorneys representing the plaintiffs in each case said that Suno's actions "make human creativity obsolete, coldly replicating without a license in seconds what takes years to learn, struggle with, maintain, and endlessly attempt to make better and perfect." Suno countered with a statement to Variety that said it doesn't allow "any unauthorized use of an artist's work," specifying that it prohibits using "specific artists' names and songs," while also working with third-party companies to screen for "potential misuse."

The group behind Presley's music rights has set it sights on combating AI copyright infringement. It recently filed a lawsuit against Anthropic, claiming $41 million in damages for allegedly training its AI models on the musician's works without permission.

As for Suno, these lawsuits are the latest addition to its existing list of copyright infringement accusations. Earlier this year, Sony Music Entertainment and Universal Music Group jointly filed another lawsuit claiming that Suno is still infringing on its copyrighted material for its latest v6 models. However, not all record labels and publishing companies are continuing their legal actions. Last year, Warner Music Group decided to drop its lawsuit against Suno, instead agreeing to a licensing deal.