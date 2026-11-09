NHTSA investigates if Waymo robotaxis are still running school bus stop signs

Several months after Waymo issued a voluntary software recall on its robotaxis for running red lights and stop signs from stopped school buses, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation into the recall's effectiveness. The recall query began on Friday to determine whether Waymo's update worked, since "a majority of incidents occurred after the ... remedy date."

The latest investigation from the NHTSA's Office of Defects Investigation referenced Waymo's software recall in late 2025, which itself followed an investigation from the agency into the root issue. NHTSA's first probe revealed that Waymo's robotaxis were documented driving past stopped school buses with flashing red lights and stop sign arms deployed in Atlanta, Georgia and Austin, Texas. While the software recall was installed across the entire robotaxi fleet and completed in November 2025, the NHTSA's newest investigation will determine if the update actually fixed the problem and to "identify the causes of the conditions leading to the post-remedy reports." We reached out to Waymo for comment and will update the story when we hear back.

The NHTSA's Office of Defects Investigation also opened a probe looking into an incident where a Waymo robotaxi hit a child in Santa Monica, California in January. Beyond the NHTSA's inquiries, the National Transportation Safety Board, an independent federal agency, launched its own investigation into Waymo's robotaxi behavior around stopped school buses earlier this year.