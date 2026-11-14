What the circled "Z" on Google Maps means

The "Z" marks a low-emission zone (LEZ) on your route. When planning a drive into the center of Amsterdam, for example, the icon appears under the trip time, right next to the line "Amsterdam Low Emission Zone on route." The app warns that vehicles that don't meet the emission standards will be fined, tells drivers to check if their car meets those standards and adds a link to the city's official page.

These alerts were added to Google Maps back in 2021, and they covered low-emission zones in Germany, the Netherlands, France, Spain and the UK on both Android and iOS. When it first came out, the icon was a circled lowercase "i" but has since been changed to a capital Z. In 2025, Google said that it would expand the alerts to cover more than 1,000 low-emission and low-traffic zones across Europe, including Italy, Sweden and Austria.

A low-emission zone is an area, usually a city center, where older and more polluting vehicles are restricted in some way. This could mean a ban on certain diesel cars, a special charge on cars above a certain pollution level or a requirement to display a specific sticker on your windshield indicating your car's emissions class.