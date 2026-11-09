YouTube will once again be part of Billboard chart calculations in 2027

Starting next year, YouTube performance will once again factor into where music places on the Billboard charts. The Google-owned platform opted to stop sharing its data with Billboard in December 2025, claiming that the charts didn't assign sufficient value to free, ad-supported listening in their calculations.

Performance on streaming platforms is included in the results of the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 charts, as well as in its album genre charts and multi-metric song charts, but Billboard has long weighted listens from paid subscribers over free ones. That policy still holds, but Billboard announced today that it will adjust the math regarding the margin between free and paid listens. Beginning in January 2027, the company will count 1,500 ad-supported streams as an album consumption unit, which is the equivalent of selling one album or getting 1,000 streams from paying listeners. Under Billboard's previous calculations, 2,500 ad-supported streams were required to make one album consumption unit.

As a result of these new equivalence rules, YouTube is now willing to share its data with the charting company again. The update to its previous announcement about withdrawing from Billboard's accounts simply states: "We are returning to the Billboard charts starting in 2027. Billboard's new methodology better reflects how fans engage with music today across both subscription and ad-supported services."