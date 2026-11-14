Here's how much Apple AirPods cost in 2016 vs. 2026

In addition to a lower effective price, AirPods have picked up a lot of new features and improvements in their decade of existence. One of the biggest is active noise cancellation (ANC), which captures incoming noise and plays an inverted sound to cancel it out. This first appeared on the original AirPods Pro in 2019 and has been available on the base AirPods since the fourth gen.

The chip inside AirPods has also gotten more powerful since the first model's W1 chip. AirPods 2-3, as well as AirPods Pro 1 and AirPods Max 1, all used the H1 chip, which works with "Hey Siri" commands instead of having to touch your earbuds to activate it. Later models have an H2 chip, with all but the base AirPods 4 providing the Adaptive Audio mode that blends Transparency and ANC depending on noise around you.

These models also have Conversation Awareness, where the audio level of your buds drops when you start talking, and the microphones focus on the person speaking in front of you. Modern AirPods also detect your head movements, letting you nod your head to accept a call or shake your head to stop an alert that's being read. And the AirPods Pro 3 can track your heart rate without an Apple Watch.

Even the AirPods case has gotten better over the years. AirPods Pro 2-3 and the higher-end AirPods 4-5 models have speakers in their cases to help you find them when misplaced. They also work with Find My, so you can track down your AirPods if you leave them on a bus or similar. OG AirPods didn't have a wireless charging-capable case, which is available with all current models. Like the rest of Apple's devices, USB-C is now the charging method instead of the original's deprecated Lightning port.

Today's AirPods benefit from Siri AI if your connected iPhone is compatible with Apple Intelligence, so you can use more natural language with the assistant and even translate conversations in real time.