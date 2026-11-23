While DAC/amp combos are great, a stack can still make sense for audiophiles who use a wide variety of headphones or who like to tinker with their hi-fi setup. Going with separates gives you the freedom to upgrade the amplifier down the line without giving up a perfectly capable DAC, or vice versa.

Certain headphones may also benefit from the power a dedicated amp can provide. Some high-impedance headphones just ask for a lot of power, while planar magnetic models, for example, can combine low impedance and low sensitivity. Let's take the HiFiMAN Susvara Unveiled, for example, which has a 45-ohm impedance and only 86 dB sensitivity. The Absolute Sound advises at least 6 watts of amplification, so a standalone amp may be the better choice here. However, too much power can be a bad thing, too: a very powerful amp may result in audible hiss with very sensitive headphones. So start by checking your headphones' power requirements and the amplifier's noise performance instead of just assuming that you need a beefy amp.

You may also get extra analog inputs, more gain settings or extra headphone outputs (such as balanced connectors) when you go for a dedicated amplifier. This extra flexibility is not unique to separates, but you're more likely to get these bonuses with a dedicated amp. There is, however, a price to pay for these perks, as higher-end headphone amps like Topping's $499 A70 Pro can cost more than many DAC/amps on their own. You'll also have to deal with the potential hassle of accommodating a pair of interconnects and an extra power cable. It's unavoidable if you need what a stack offers, but not everyone will.