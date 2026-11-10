GTA 6 is now available for preload if you have a spare 212GB

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With its release just nine days away, Grand Theft Auto VI is now available for preloading on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 in most regions around the world. This means that once you pre-order the game, you'll be able to fully install it to your console's drive ahead of the November 19th release. Given GTA 6's huge 212GB file size and reported pre-release sales already around 8 million copies, pre-loading would certainly help you avoid any rush.

Publisher Rockstar Games staggered the game's digital preloading schedule, starting yesterday at 7 PM EST for Xbox Series X and S owners. If you have a PS5 or PS5 Pro console, preloading opened at midnight today local time (November 10) across all regions. For those with a physical copy of GTA 6, it will start shipping and arrive at retail stores on November 12th. A box in the code will allow you to preload the game as soon as it arrives.

GTA 6's reported 212GB file size could pose an issue for many users. Even if you own a 2TB PS5 Pro, it's going to use a lot of your space. And if you have a standard 512GB Xbox Series S console, the game will take up more than half of the approximately 362GB of usable storage. Preloading will thus allow users to make sure their storage is organized and ready for the download, something that will be doubly important if there's a day-one patch.

If you're on Xbox and pre-ordered GTA 6, you can start preloading by going to the Microsoft Store, searching for Gran Theft Auto VI and selecting install. You can also pre-download by enabling "Keep My Games & Apps Up to Date" in the Settings > System > Updates section. On PS5, find and select the preload option on the PlayStation Store's GTA 6 page. You can set it to automatically download the game by going to your Game Library, selecting the GTA 6 pre-order and toggling the Auto-Download setting on.

Give yourself plenty of time, as a 212GB could take hours to load depending on your connection speed. To get started, you'll first need to order the game: Grand Theft Auto VI costs $80 for the Standard Edition and $100 for the Ultimate Edition, on the Xbox or PlayStation stores, along with retailers including Amazon and Walmart.