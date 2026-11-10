Google's Gemini 4 Carbon is now widely available around the world

Google is making Gemini 4 Carbon accessible to more users after its initial release to select cybersecurity defense companies in late October. Gemini 4 Carbon promises a significant leap in AI coding and cybersecurity, as well as in scientific research. The company said that for most ordinary and even majority of software engineering tasks, Gemini 4 Argon still remains the better choice. Argon was the first Gemini 4 model and is considered less advanced than Carbon. Meanwhile, since Carbon was designed to test the limits of a model's intelligence, it's best used for multi-step coding, scientific research and discovery, as well as other more complex tasks.

The company said that Carbon had helped its first users uncover zero-day vulnerabilities in a short span of time. It has also made advances in protein structure prediction, which is necessary for developing medications. Google is giving 10,000 scientists free access to Carbon for six months to help with their research — an initiative, which would presumably help train its models in turn — and has already onboarded thousands.

Gemini 4 Carbon is now available in Google AI Studio and Gemini for business. Google AI Ultra subscribers paying $100 a month for membership will also get access to Carbon within the Gemini app, AI Model in Search and Antigravity, Google's agentic software development and AI coding platform.