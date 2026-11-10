Google Fi announces super network automatic carrier switching for improved speed and reception

Getting the fastest mobile data speeds can be tricky because a single carrier may not have optimal coverage in your area. So to address this, Google Fi is introducing its new super network feature which allows your phone to automatically switch between two different carriers to deliver the best connection possible.

The super network feature begins rolling out today to customers with Pixel phones (Pixel 9 and above with eSIMs). In the event that your phone detects that your connection is sluggish, it will automatically switch from one carrier to another. Unfortunately, Google Fi is not officially disclosing the names of the carriers it's using for its super network, though based on previous partnerships one of them is probably T-Mobile. Regardless, the effect is that if you hit a dead zone or congestion, your phone can connect to a different cell signal without any manual input.

However, that's not all, because alongside the super network, Google Fi is also introducing a new Wi-Fi Auto-Connect+ feature designed to improve data speeds indoors in places like malls, airports and more. That means even if you're in a building that interferes with traditional cellular reception, your phone can switch over to Wi-Fi where available, while automatic encryption ensures that your data stays secure. Wi-Fi Auto-Connect+ will initially be available on Pixel phones (Pixel 5a and newer) and some Motorola and Samsung phones (running OneUI 9 and above) across select locations throughout the US, Europe, Asia and Brazil.

But perhaps the best part is that both Google Fi's super network and Wi-Fi Auto Connect+ will be available to customers with Unlimited Premium and Flexible plans at no extra cost. Furthermore, for international travelers, both features will work in over 200 destinations across the globe.

Alternatively, for customers who need a little extra help or technical support, the company is rolling out its new AI-powered Ask Fi agent inside the app. It's designed to answer questions, straighten out billing concerns or help troubleshoot things like connectivity issues in real time. Thankfully, Google Fi says there will still be actual humans you can reach out to if that's what you prefer.

Finally, to help promote the launch of its super network, Google Fi is offering a free Pixel 11 Pro to new subscribers (via a $500 instant rebate and $599 in credits over 24 months) along with a $10 per month service credit to anyone who signs up for an Unlimited Premium plan (offers lasts until 11/18/26). And if you already own a Pixel phone, new subscribers can get 50 percent off select unlimited plans for 12 months (offers ends 12/1/26).