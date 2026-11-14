How to make your Nintendo Switch 2 battery last longer

By the time the Nintendo Switch 2 finally arrived last year, its forebear was lagging behind many mid-range smartphones in the chipset department. This time, Nintendo really delivered on a console that handles modern games comfortably.

But with great power comes tradeoffs, and the biggest one for the Switch 2 is battery life. Like with most gaming handhelds, the Nintendo Switch 2's battery life is given as a range rather than a specific number of hours. According to Nintendo, you can expect 2 to 6.5 hours on a full charge in handheld or tabletop mode (the console is always plugged into power when docked). But this can vary significantly depending on what games you play and your console settings.

If you play a lot of processor-intensive 3D games, which the Switch 2 is much better equipped to handle than the first Switch, you're going to have to charge the console a lot. If you're planning to make it your portable Cyberpunk 2077 machine, expect the battery life to fall close to the lower end of Nintendo's quoted range. In most cases, it will be difficult to find a game and setup that'll last you the full 6.5 hours.

If your Nintendo Switch 2 battery is draining fast, there are some steps you can take to ensure a full charge lasts as long as possible.