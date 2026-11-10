Google's impressive Rambler dictation tech is now available on Pixel 10 devices too

Google is allowing its Gemini-powered dictation tech to trickle down to the Pixel 10 series, meaning those who haven't yet upgraded to the Pixel 11 series get one of its standout features.

Rambler is a text input feature that takes your natural language ramblings and turns them into coherent, grammatically correct text. It also strips out the "umms" and "ahhs" from your dictation, as well as unnecessary words, and if you self-correct while speaking, Gemini will smoothen it all out in the final passage.

Despite by his own admission not being much of a voice texter, Engadget's Nathan Ingraham praised the keyboard-native feature in his Pixel 11 review, so it's good to see it coming to more devices. And it isn't the only one. Gemini Intelligence's rollout to the Pixel 10 family also includes personalized suggestions and new multi-step automation tools for tasks like ordering groceries or booking a taxi.

Beyond the Pixel 10 goodies, Google is rolling out new AI functionality for a number of its device families. The Create My Widget tool, which lets you use natural language prompts to build custom widgets, will now be available on phones too, with Pixel Watch support coming soon. New AI-powered icon styles also arrive this month, while the HiLight camera module notification system, which previously only worked for incoming calls, now supports Google Messages too. If you have a Pixel 11 Pro, the module will glow when you receive a message from an important contact.

Google has also announced that step-by-step workout routines are now available on Pixel Watch 3 and newer, as well as phones. These track your live metrics on your watch or phone's display, and can log your reps as you go.

And finally, Google's long-overdue AirTag-alike Pixel Tag is now available to buy. Announced back in August, this pill-shaped tracker can be paired with devices running Android 9 or later, though to use its full suite of features you'll need a device that supports Bluetooth 6.0 and is running Android 16. The Pixel Tag costs $29 or $99 for a four-pack.