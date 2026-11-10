Adobe and Google have teamed up to connect Drive, Gmail and Acrobat

Adobe held its Max conference in Miami today and the company announced an updated partnership with the search giant Google. The two entities are developing integrations across software products that actually sound pretty useful.

First up, Adobe Acrobat is receiving deeper connectivity with Google Drive and Gmail. This will create a "direct pathway" between the software products, meaning that there will be an "edit with Acrobat" option in file previews. Editing PDFs can be a bit finicky and this should streamline the process a bit.

We're expanding our partnership with @Adobe to integrate Adobe's creative and productivity tools directly into @GeminiApp, @GoogleCloud's Gemini Enterprise, @GoogleWorkspace, and AI Mode in Google Search, while bringing Google's frontier models into more Adobe apps. — News from Google (@NewsFromGoogle) November 10, 2026

This will also go in the other direction. Google's AI models will be added to Acrobat, which should "help people edit PDFs conversationally, understand the information in their documents and create polished assets like presentations, resumes and reports faster."

To that end, the companies say that users will be able to access Acrobat directly from the chat window in Gemini. This is even coming to AI Mode in Google Search at some point in the future.

Adobe says this connectivity will expand beyond Acrobat and into its other products, but we don't have too many details on that just yet. Subscribers can already access many Google AI models when using stuff like Photoshop, Express and Premiere, but the process should get simpler in the coming months.

Finally, Adobe is planning on integrating its products with Google DeepMind, to allow for "creative editing experiences." That's Google's cutting-edge AI research laboratory. We don't exactly know how this integration would work, but Adobe boasts that third-parties are already "exploring customization of a Google image model for Photoshop that could enable near-real-time edits."

Beyond this partnership, Adobe's Max conference spent a fair bit of time on AI tools. The company is bringing its Firefly AI assistant to much of its Creative Cloud suite of products. Firefly will soon also be able to handle multi-step tasks, taking a page out of the agentic AI playbook.

It's introducing an AI assistant to some of its mobile apps. This starts with Premiere and is designed to help people make edits using natural language. Adobe is first making this available in a private preview before a broader rollout.