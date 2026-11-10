Polestar is banned in the US, but we still want its latest concept car

That said, if you're the type to get excited about a car you know you'll never own, the Formula 2030 offers plenty of eye candy. The low, compact four-door sports car stands just 53 inches tall and measures 184 inches long. It has Polestar's Dual Blade headlights, a wraparound windshield and what Polestar describes as a "UFO-esque" rear.

Polestar skipped the full-width light bar common on EVs in favor of Single Blade rear lights, which the company says will appear on future production models. There's even a concealed LiDAR sensor that only appears when the car switches to autonomous mode.

On the inside, there's a 20-inch curved driver display mounted on the steering column, with customizable physical controls (real buttons!) below a 12.2-inch center screen. Four individual seats have inflatable bolsters that adjust to whoever's sitting in them, and the seat backs are made from a combination of European flax and bio-based polypropylene. The car uses Google Gemini for voice control.

Polestar says elements of the design will appear on the Polestar 2's successor (coming in 2027) and the Polestar 7 SUV (expected in 2028).