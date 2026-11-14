How to get better results from Google Gemini

Finding the right AI search engine can be tricky. Google's most prominent AI tool is Gemini, an AI assistant designed to deliver informative, concise answers while helping with daily workflows. It's not the most feature-rich chatbot, yet its integration with Google's own apps and ecosystems makes it a strong competitor to Claude and ChatGPT. It's an powerful tool when used properly, and making it work well starts with optimizing Gemini.

Google Gemini offers a convenient way to answer basic search questions and research a range of topics, and it can be a particularly useful companion to Google's search engine and products. That starts with integrating Gemini with your apps. You can connect your most-used apps to Gemini directly under the customization menu in the Gemini menu. We highly recommend doing this to let Gemini streamline any workflows you have.