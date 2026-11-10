Meta warns some of its AI glasses may get 'too warm' if they get wet

Meta is rolling out a software update for its AI glasses to fix an issue that causes some devices to become "too warm" when they get wet. The company describes it as a "rare issue" affecting only a "small number" of its glasses, but is nonetheless urging everyone with a pair of Meta Glasses to update their software and offering free replacements to those affected.

The company has begun notifying users about the forthcoming update which will roll out to everyone with a pair of Meta-branded frames, which includes Adventurer, Fury, Starfire, Nova and Capri models. Oakley and Ray-Ban glasses are not impacted, according to Meta.

While Meta doesn't use the word "overheating," the company compares its glasses fix to how smartphones automatically shut down when they get too hot. "We've implemented a software update to fix a rare issue that caused a small number of Meta Glasses to get too warm when moisture entered the device," a Meta spokesperson said in a statement. "It works similarly to a phone shutting off automatically when it needs to cool down. If people experience this, they can contact Meta Customer Service for a replacement."

In an email to users reported by 9to5Google, Meta says that the heat-related issue can be triggered by "excessive moisture or sweat" entering the glasses. That suggests that at least some of the company's own AI glasses may not be as water resistant as they're supposed to be. According to Meta, all of its AI glasses come with IPX4 water resistance which "means your glasses are safe if you get caught in light rain while you wear them."

The company hasn't indicated how many pairs of glasses might be affected, but says that those who experience the moisture-related shutdowns will be able to get a free replacement pair of glasses. Affected glasses will show a push notification if they do turn off unexpectedly, and the alert will direct them to Meta's customer support.

In the meantime, the company is urging everyone with a pair of Meta Glasses to update to the latest software, version 130, to ensure "the best performance." You can update your glasses from the Meta AI app by heading to Settings > Glasses > Updates. The version 130 update is still rolling out so it may take a day or so to hit everyone.

Have you experienced a pair of Meta Glasses getting too hot or unexpectedly shutting down? Contact the author at karissa [at] engadget.com or karissabe.50 on Signal.