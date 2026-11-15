What are the limitations of eGPUs vs onboard graphics cards for laptops?

A modern eGPU typically communicates with the laptop via Thunderbolt or USB4, rather than directly on its PCIe bus, and that's where some of the desktop card's edge is lost. A built-in laptop GPU uses an internal PCIe connection instead.

Thunderbolt 4 has 40 Gbps of overall bandwidth and requires 32 Gbps of PCIe data throughput, while Thunderbolt 5 upgrades the base speed to 80 Gbps and doubles that PCIe requirement to 64 Gbps. Internal laptop GPUs can use wider multi-lane PCIe connections, depending on the laptop's design, giving them more room to move data without the Thunderbolt bottleneck.

That bottleneck is more noticeable when it comes to a powerful desktop card. NVIDIA's desktop RTX 5090 has 1,792GB/s of memory bandwidth and a 575W total graphics power rating, compared with 896GB/s and a 95W to 150W GPU subsystem power range for the RTX 5090 Laptop GPU. Those aren't PCIe bandwidth figures, but they show how much more raw hardware the desktop card brings before the external connection starts holding it back.

Thunderbolt 5 also has a 120 Gbps Bandwidth Boost mode, but that isn't 120 Gbps of PCIe bandwidth for the GPU. Intel says PCIe data throughput remains at 64 Gbps. While USB4 can also support PCIe traffic, a USB-C-shaped port alone doesn't guarantee eGPU compatibility. The host hardware needs the right support, and the enclosure, drivers, GPU and power requirements must all cooperate (because apparently one cable was getting too easy).

Using the laptop's built-in display can add another penalty because rendered frames may have to travel back through the same limited connection. This is why some brands suggest connecting an external monitor directly to the eGPU for better performance. There's no universal performance-loss percentage, since the GPU, laptop, connection, resolution and game all affect the result.