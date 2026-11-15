Vibe coding is changing how musicians customize their gear

Much has been made of artificial intelligence's intrusion into the music space. Most have focused on agentic AI's song generation capabilities, with proponents proclaiming the dawn of horizonless creativity and detractors decrying mass intellectual theft. And although the AI-slop flooding your Spotify app grabs all the headlines, it is the waves of AI-generated software flooding the audio engineering landscape that may have a more lasting impact.

Increasingly common, vibe coding is the practice of generating code by inputting common-language prompts into an AI chatbot. Somewhere between computer programming and wish fulfillment, it's a cheap, easy way to create new software, whether you are an amateur or hold a master's in computer science.

The democratization of code has opened the audio engineering gates to music enthusiasts using AI chatbots to generate new production software. Known as plugins, this software allows producers to add new instruments and effects to their digital Audio Workstation (DAW). Historically, developing these production tools was costly and technically difficult.

Computer programmers who use agentic AI will tell you that vibe coding isn't the set-it-and-forget-it solution most imagine. Evan Mezeske, a former software engineer at Google, used the technique to build a new plugin known as Anukari and described his vibe coding technique during an interview with music production publication Music Tech. According to Mezeske, creating Anukari required "a huge thousand-line design essay and then a thousand iterations on that where I gave it feedback and provided direction."

But with vibecoding, musicians, programmers, and companies have begun to flood the plugin space with new firmware for producers' grooveboxes, synthesizers, and samplers. Creators are launching paid and open-source options onto platforms like GitHub at unprecedented rates, sparking some predictions for the plugin market to double by 2033. The flood of programs has sparked healthy doses of both optimism and skepticism in the music industry.