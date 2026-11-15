Don't throw away your old TV - Here's what to do instead

The average TV sits in an entertainment center or hangs on the wall for somewhere between 6 and 8 years. In many cases, it's perfectly fine, but it ends up on the chopping block in favor of more screen real estate or a nice resolution upgrade. But what happens to the old TV now that its usefulness on family movie night has run its course?

The simple answer is to move it to another room or, even better, donate it or give it to someone who is going through a hard time right now. You could turn it into a DIY repair project, though that usually takes a steady and patient hand. Most smart TVs today stop receiving firmware updates around 4 to 7 years, but don't forget that a new Fire Stick or Apple TV 4K could fix that without dropping even more cash on a replacement.

If this article caught your eye post-purchase, it's not too late. As long as your old TV is working, it will make a nice computer monitor, or it can become your dedicated display for a game console. The point isn't to persuade you to keep a TV if you don't want it. The thing is, you already own it, so you may as well get every bit of use out of it. If we're talking about an old CRT (cathode ray tube), you should keep that just on general principle. (They don't make 'em like they used to.) Whatever you decide to do, here are some important factors to consider before throwing away your old telly.