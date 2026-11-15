You can now generate and edit GIFs with ChatGPT - here's how

There's an art to selecting the perfect GIF. And by now, you likely know all the old reliables, from Elmo amid flames, to Michael Scott from The Office screaming, "Noooooo!" But if years of GIFs clipped from TV shows and movies isn't cutting it, OpenAI will now let you make and edit your own.

OpenAI rolled out Images 2.6 for ChatGPT, Codex and the API on Nov. 4, 2026. The update introduces the ability to create GIFs using a prompt or photo. Once you've created the GIF, you can also edit the image before saving or downloading.

OpenAI claims people generate more than 500 million images each day, on average. How many of those end up being GIFs remains to be seen. In any case, if you're interested in turning the weirdest ideas floating around in your head into animated images you can inflict on your group chat, here's how to do it using Images 2.6 and ChatGPT.