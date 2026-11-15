Sony is ditching its cross-product support app for dedicated alternatives

Sony is pointing everyone towards the Sony Sound Connect app for supported headphones and speakers. The app allows you to configure the equalizer settings and even install firmware updates on supported devices. The company revamped and renamed its existing Headphones Connect app to Sound Connect in October 2024, and it comes with extended support for several of its audio products, like the open earbuds and speakers of the LinkBuds line.

For TVs, the Sony BRAVIA Connect can handle remote control, setup and support for compatible TVs and soundbars like the Bravia Theater Bar 5. Meanwhile, Sony Creators' App gives owners of compatible cameras the ability to shoot remotely, transfer media and also receive firmware updates. The good part is that the apps allow users to directly interact with respective devices rather than just receive a ping about the pending updates.

But the BRAVIA Connect app doesn't work across all Sony TVs, and some older Sony cameras still need the Imaging Edge Mobile app. If you're among the brand-loyal Sony users, managing those devices could require some app-hopping going forward.

Now, even if your device is incompatible with these apps, you can still find manuals, look for available firmware downloads and get troubleshooting support through Sony's website. Some TV models running Android TV or Google TV also let you find software updates through the Settings or Help menu, depending on the model.

As far as bookmarks are concerned, Sony hasn't mentioned whether existing bookmarks will be transferred to another app. The company hasn't explained the reason for shutting down Support by Sony, an app that currently has more than 1 million downloads on Google Play.