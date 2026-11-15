Samsung is discontinuing these useful mobile apps in December

Samsung is yanking a couple of augmented reality apps that some folks might find handy from the Galaxy Store. If you're interested in snagging Quick Measure or AR Doodle for your Galaxy devices, it's best to do that relatively soon as the company will remove the apps on December 31. However, Samsung suggested it may bring them back in the future.

Quick Measure has an apt name. It's a virtual ruler app that allows you to measure distances and areas in meatspace. As for AR Doodle, that enables you to sketch on and add 3D effects to photos and videos.

Samsung has posted similar notices of termination on each app's store listing. It said that, after December 31, "new downloads and update support for the existing app will be discontinued. You may continue to use the app if it is already downloaded, but please be aware that some features may not function properly." The company added that they won't get compatibility updates for future versions of its operating system. So, updating your device's OS once we're into 2027 could break Quick Measure or AR Doodle.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause," Samsung added. "We are committed to returning with improved services in the future." The company hasn't shed any light on when Quick Measure or AR Doodle might return, or if it will move their features into other offerings.

As long as you're quick on the draw, you can download Quick Measure and AR Doodle to compatible devices from Samsung's Galaxy Store.